Nevada Democrats eye new bills after past vetoes

Leading Democratic state lawmakers say they have no plans to override vetoes by former Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval after Nevada's last legislative session.
Instead, Democrats expect some vetoed legislation to be revisited through new bills, including measures that would ban private prisons and allow courts to vacate low-level marijuana convictions.
In Nevada, bills that are vetoed by the governor within 10 days after a legislative session return for the following session, where they can become law by a two-thirds majority vote in each body.
Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson said they have no interest in overriding any vetoes, noting Democrats do not have a two-thirds majority in the Senate. Democrats in the Assembly have a two-thirds supermajority.
Sandoval vetoed 15 bills in the 10-day window following the 2017 legislative session. Those measures ranged in topic — one would have raised the state's minimum wage.
