Researcher says wolf population likely larger than estimates

FILE - This Dec., 2017, remote camera file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the breeding female of the Walla Walla Pack in northern Oregon's Umatilla County. A University of Washington researcher says the number of wolves in adjacent Washington state is likely much higher than estimates. Samuel Wasser made the prediction when he presented the findings of a two-year study using scat-sniffing dogs to a state Senate committee. In one area of Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, Wasser said his dogs detected 95 individual wolves in the 2016-17 season. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)