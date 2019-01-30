North Dakota lawmakers mull bills aimed at ethics reform

Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, listens during the initial meeting of the Senate Ethics Commission in the Brynhild Haugland Room of the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Mathern has for years attempted to create an ethics panel for lawmakers in North Dakota, one of only a handful of states without one. The Bismarck Tribune via AP Tom Stromme