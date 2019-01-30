19-year-old Georgia sheriff’s deputy dies in wreck

A 19-year-old sheriff's deputy in Georgia has died in a wreck while he was on duty.
The Glascock County Sheriff's Office told news outlets the wreck happened Tuesday afternoon in Washington, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Augusta.
Deputy Joshua Ryer Jr. of Gibson was killed in the wreck with another car. The woman driving the other car was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. Her name and condition were not available.
Sheriff Jeremy Kelly said Ryer had been with the sheriff's office about six months. Kelly said Ryer hoped to become a federal law enforcement officer.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck.
Comments