The Latest: Sisolak wants teacher, state worker pay raises

The Latest on Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's State of the State address (all times local):
6:20 p.m.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is proposing a 3 percent pay increase for state employees in the coming year, as well as a 3 percent raise for K-12 teachers.
He said in his State of the State speech in Carson City on Wednesday that he also wants to raise the $7.25 minimum wage statewide.
He isn't offering any details and says he plans to work with the Legislature to accomplish that.
Sisolak plans to release more details about his budget proposal on Thursday.
The Democrat also wants to find a way to ensure that men and women are paid equally for equal work and Nevada workers have access to some kind of paid leave.
6:10 p.m.
Nevada's first Democratic governor in two decades is outlining his blueprint for the state's future and celebrating the historic gathering of the first state Legislature in U.S. history with a female-majority.
Gov. Steve Sisolak used his first State of the State address in Carson City Wednesday night to call for a round of applause to all the women who made history in Nevada's capital.
The Democrat called Nevada's female-majority Legislature a milestone "that's been generations in the making."
Sisolak also acknowledged Nevada's growing economy and says he wants to ensure that families who haven't felt the economic recovery and are still working to make ends meet share in the state's prosperity.
2:45 p.m.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is giving his inaugural State of the State address Wednesday night in Carson City.
The Democrat's address is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
He will be speaking in the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature. The address will also be streamed online at gov.nv.gov.
The speech will lay out Sisolak's priorities for the upcoming year and his upcoming four-year term.
He's expected to talk about his push for a committee studying how to improve health care in Nevada and finding a way to enforce a 2016-voter-approved gun background check initiative.
Sisolak spent a decade on the Clark County Commission before he defeated Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt in November.
