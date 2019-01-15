Panel taking applications for 3 judicial vacancies in Vegas

Court officials in Nevada have set a Feb. 8 deadline to accept applications for three vacancies on the busy state court bench in Las Vegas.
The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection said Monday it plans to make recommendations to Gov. Steve Sisolak for appointments to two Clark County District Court departments and one Family Court seat.
The openings follow the election of district court Judge Elissa Cadish to the Nevada Supreme Court and the retirements of district court Judge Jennifer Togliatti and family court Judge Cynthia Dianne Steel.
Nevada attorneys with 10 years of legal experience and two years of state residency are eligible.
Background investigations and interviews are planned in March before the commission recommends to the governor up to three finalists for each opening.
