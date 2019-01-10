California’s top lawyer offers look inside Trump offensive

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses various issues during an interview with The Associated Press, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra, California’s top prosecutor, has been among the most aggressive of the Democratic state attorneys general who have fought President Donald Trump in court. Becerra said he looks to defend issues he championed as a 12-term Congressman and listens to what the president says to prepare for future litigation. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo