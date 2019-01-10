New leaders for group that advocates for Maine cities, towns

A group that serves local governments around the state of Maine is beginning the new year with new leadership.
The Maine Municipal Association says Vassalboro town manager Mary Sabins is the new president of its executive committee. Gardiner city manager Christine Landes is the new vice president.
The executive committee is the 12-member board that leads the association on issues such as operational priorities and budgets. The Maine Municipal Association is a non-partisan group that counts 485 Maine municipalities among its members.
Sabins says the turnover in the Maine Legislature and the governor's office mean there will be a chance for new cooperation between municipal and state governments.
