Bangor group starting drive for blankets, sleeping bags

A health advocacy group is collecting blankets for people in need in one of the coldest cities on the East Coast.
Health Equity Alliance, also known as HEAL, is taking new and gently used blankets and sleeping bags from Jan. 7 to Feb. 8. The group says the items can be dropped off at its office on Hancock Street in Bangor between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
HEAL says items will be delivered to people who need them in Pickering Square on Feb. 11.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments