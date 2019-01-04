Newsom will move family to California governor’s mansion

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2015 file photo shows the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. Gavin Newsom will move his family to Sacramento when he takes over as California governor next week. The decision announced Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 ends speculation about whether the new first family would take up residence in the recently remodeled governor's mansion a few blocks from the state Capitol. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo