Inaugural celebration to showcase Maine bands, food

Maine's new governor said she's brought in $241,000 for inaugural events that includes a Friday inaugural celebration of music and food from each of the state's 16 counties.
The inaugural celebration of Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, will take place Friday evening at the Augusta Civic Center. Mills vows her "open door" administration will welcome immigrants, unite Maine and move past the divisive politics marked by the era of former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
The Friday line-up included multicultural chorus Pihcintu, which brings together young immigrant women who have escaped war, bloodshed, famine, refugee camps and political turmoil. An all-male acapella group, Burundi artists and a soul music band led by a former Maine House Speaker were also set to perform.
Mills spokesman, Scott Ogden, said the goal of Friday's events was to celebrate Maine.
The event cost $20 per ticket. The biggest inaugural donors include paper companies, marijuana dispensaries, energy companies, health insurers, casinos and law firms. Maine voters passed a 2015 law requiring governors to disclose donations to their transition and inaugural teams.
Mills has promised to expand Medicaid, tackle the opioid crisis, promote renewable energy and roll-out recreational marijuana sales.
Her Friday celebratory line-up included a mashed potato bar, meat carving and sausage stations, a smoked seafood bar, cheese and vegetable crudité spread. Guests also could enjoy "The Governor Janet" cocktail made up of with prosecco and Maine blueberries.
