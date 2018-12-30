NH governor joins group in plunging into icy North Atlantic

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has taken the plunge into the icy North Atlantic to raise money for people dealing with addiction.
The "Freezin' for a Reason" event in Hampton was launched by a man who lost two sons to drug addiction. Chucky Rosa jumps in the ocean every day of the year. Money goes to scholarships to help people who want to overcome substance use disorders.
The Portsmouth Herald reports that about 50 people took the plunge on Saturday.
Sununu, who noted that the 40-degree weather was balmy compared to last year's 10-below, said Rosa "reminds us every day that we still have a fight on our hands."
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments