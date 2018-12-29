National Politics

Maine's governor leaves behind spotty legacy on transparency

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press

December 29, 2018

FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo Republican Gov. Paul LePage speaks at the Republican Convention in Augusta, Maine. LePage promised to fight for citizens' rights to access information from state government and vowed his transition would be "the most transparent" in history. Eight years later, he leaves behind a spotty legacy and an unknown number of unanswered Freedom of Access Act requests days before he departs. His office said his administration intends to fulfill all pending record requests before he leaves office Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, when Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills will be sworn-in.
AUGUSTA, Maine

Republican Gov. Paul LePage promised to fight for citizens' rights to access information from state government and kicked things off with a vow that his transition would be "the most transparent" in history.

Eight years later, he's leaving office with a spotty legacy on transparency.

LePage made Maine's spending more open and pushed lawmakers to give more detail about their finances. But he regularly declined to release his public schedules, took months to release the membership of a secretive wind energy panel and argued his working papers and handwritten notes shouldn't be open to public scrutiny.

Critics say LePage's administration was also slow to respond to public record requests. But the administration says all requests will be fulfilled he leaves office.

