2 million in Times Square for New Year’s? Experts say no way

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, Andrew Dickens, 21, of Toledo, Ohio, stands with other revelers during the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square. Year after year, people watching New York City's New Year's Eve celebration are told by city dignitaries and TV personalities that they are watching a million people gathered in Times Square. The AP asks experts whether it is actually possible to fit that many people into the viewing areas. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo