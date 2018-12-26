Fort Smith police vacancies fund equipment upgrades

Unfilled vacancies in Fort Smith's police department have freed up about $1.4 million that will be used to buy new vehicles and equipment for the department.
The money for the purchases is coming from the department's personnel budget, which was reduced because of about 20 unfilled vacancies this year. Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken says the vacancies occurred because of attrition and because space is limited at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.
According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , the money from the vacancies will pay for nine police patrol vehicles that are equipped with mobile data terminals and two-way radios. Other divisions will also receive new vehicles, and the money will also pay for 60 portable radios, a security fence at the police station, and a driver simulator.
