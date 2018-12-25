Colorado gains 80,000 residents; growth rate 7th in nation

The U.S. Census Bureau says Colorado grew by nearly 80,000 people between mid-2017 and mid-2018.
The Denver Post reported Monday that Colorado's population grew by 1.4 percent in the 12 months ended July 1.
The Census Bureau says that's the seventh-fastest growth rate in the country. Nevada and Idaho were tied for first with a 2.1 percent growth rate.
The U.S. population grew by 0.6 percent during the period.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Colorado's population is now estimated at nearly 5.7 million, about 700,000 higher than in 2010. Colorado's growth rate was 13.2 percent in those eight years, the fourth-highest in the nation.
Comments