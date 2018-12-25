National Politics

Utah man drives mobile Christmas light display in Escalante

The Associated Press

December 25, 2018 12:09 AM

ESCALANTE, Utah

A former mayor in a small southern Utah town has constructed a unique way to spread Christmas cheer: A 200-foot-long (61-meter-long) light display on wheels.

KSL-TV reports Lenza Wilson drives a "Christmas train" on the streets of Escalante during the holiday season.

Wilson's train is a modified pickup truck that pulls 16 trailers covered in thousands of Christmas lights. The lights are arranged on Christmas trees and other decorative structures attached to the trailers.

Wilson, a licensed electrician, started his mobile Christmas display more than two decades ago by driving around a car with a Christmas tree in the trunk.

Wilson built his train over the years by scouring landfills and scrapheaps for materials.

