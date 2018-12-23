Trump’s reluctant backers sour on his leadership, policies

Michael Bernstein is shown while shopping in Troy, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Bernstein voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and likely would do so again in 2020 if he sought a second term in the White House. Bernstein, 52, points to Trump's success in getting justices approved to the U.S. Supreme Court and the positive economy as evidence he chose the right candidate, but the freelance auto writer from suburban Detroit could do without some of what Trump brings. A small, but significant slice of the American electorate may hold the key to President Donald Trump’s political future. Paul Sancya AP Photo