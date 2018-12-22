Kasich signs prison law changes named for slain OSU student

Criminal sentencing law changes named for a slain Ohio State University student have been signed into law in Ohio.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) signed a bill containing part of the Reagan Tokes Act Friday. It gives state prison officials greater discretion in offenders' release dates from prison.
The 21-year-old Tokes' body was found in a Columbus-area park in February 2017. Her attacker, Brian Golsby, then 29, was released two months earlier from prison, where he had amassed 45 citations for rules violations while serving a set six-year sentence for attempted rape.
Golsby now is serving multiple life sentences for Tokes' kidnapping, rape and murder.
Tokes' family had sought several other provisions that weren't included, including workload limits for Ohio parole officers and an expanded GPS tracking program for offenders.
