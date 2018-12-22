North Dakota prepared to welcome 14 new sheriffs in 2019

North Dakota will welcome new sheriffs in one-fourth of the state's 53 counties on Jan. 1, the most in recent memory.
Four of the 14 counties with new sheriffs comprise more than half of the state's population, in addition to a large swath of the western oil patch, the Bismarck Tribune reported .
The rapid turnover can be attributed to "a good crop of sheriffs" reaching retirement at the same time, North Dakota legal spokesman Aaron Birst said.
Six incumbents lost a bid for re-election, while the other eight decided not to run.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Wayne Stenehjem, North Dakota Attorney General, said he hasn't seen this much sheriff turnover in his 18-year career.
He noted that counties often collaborate with the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association and the North Dakota Association of Counties, with trainings and in drug task forces.
Law enforcement has worked together for other reasons, too, such as sharing regional jails and joint operations.
"You can't just silo yourself in your own county anymore," Stenehjem said. "So many of the crimes that we see are multijurisdictional."
Many sheriffs' departments around North Dakota and the United States came to assist Morton County at the height of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, from August 2016 to February 2017.
"That really showed the strength of how our counties worked together and were able to assist one another when another one was in need," said Donnell Preskey, executive director of the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association.
Comments