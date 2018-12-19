Man dies after exchange of gunfire with police in Indiana

Authorities say a southwestern Indiana man has died in a gunfight with police.
Indiana State Police say preliminary autopsy results show 24-year-old David Frederick of Vincennes died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say a West Terre Haute officer tried to stop Frederick's pickup truck for running a red light but he wouldn't pull over, and a Terre Haute officer joined the pursuit. Police say the truck pulled into a parking lot and Frederick emerged from it holding a handgun, ignored commands to drop it, and opened fire on the officers. Both officers returned fire.
Police say Frederick had recently expressed thoughts of suicide.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The names of the officers haven't been released yet.
Comments