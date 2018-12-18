No timeline: O’Rourke not rushing 2020 decision despite buzz

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, the 2018 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas. If the Democratic 2020 presidential field is waiting on pins and needles for O’Rourke to decide if he wants to run, it could be a long wait. The outgoing Texas congressman’s team says he has no timeline for deciding if he’d like to try to oust President Donald Trump. Eric Gay, File AP Photo