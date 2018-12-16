As Wisconsin’s Walker exits, Vos ready to step forward

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, holds a press conference in the Assembly parlor, at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s election defeat is clearing the way for the state’s powerful Assembly Speaker Vos to exert even more influence. Vos is already viewed as one of the most powerful Republicans in the state, as shown by his work to pass a sweeping package of bills in a lame-duck legislative session that weaken powers of the incoming Democratic governor. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File Steve Apps