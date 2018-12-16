Fort Bragg sergeant receives Army heroism award

A Fort Bragg sergeant has received the Army's highest award for heroism outside combat for his rescue of a driver from a car that was on fire.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that Sgt. 1st Class Erik Kingsley received the Soldier's Medal for Heroism during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.
Kingsley was driving to Raleigh-Durham International Airport about 3:30 a.m. April 1, 2017, when he saw the headlights of a vehicle in a ditch and sparks underneath.
He pulled the driver from the burning car just seconds before the vehicle exploded.
Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag gave the award to Kingsley, saying the sergeant is a hero and a standard for other soldiers to meet.
