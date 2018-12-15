Maine looking to honor its “legendary” guides

Registered Maine guides have long had a place in the state's outdoors heritage, and officials are looking to honor a "legendary guide" next year.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for nominations of guides who are deserving candidates for the Wiggie Robinson Legendary Maine Guide Award.
There's a high bar for nominees. The state says they must have reached their 20-year anniversary as a registered Maine guide and been active for a decade. The state also says they must have a "history of volunteering and community service," particularly about subjects such as "safety and survival in the Maine woods."
The award's named after Wilmot "Wiggie" Robinson, a master Maine guide. Applications are due by Jan. 10.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments