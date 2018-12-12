Senate panel hears of Native women’s deaths, disappearances

Kimberly Loring, right, whose sister, Ashley Loring HeavyRunner disappeared from the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana in 2017, is comforted by Patricia Alexander of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, left, as the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs holds a hearing to examine concerns about investigations into the deaths and disappearance of Native American women, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo