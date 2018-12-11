Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy looks up at a lit Christmas tree outside the governor's mansion on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Juneau, Alaska. Dunleavy and his wife, Rose, hosted a holiday open house that doubled as an inaugural event.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy looks up at a lit Christmas tree outside the governor's mansion on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Juneau, Alaska. Dunleavy and his wife, Rose, hosted a holiday open house that doubled as an inaugural event. Becky Bohrer AP Photo
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy looks up at a lit Christmas tree outside the governor's mansion on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Juneau, Alaska. Dunleavy and his wife, Rose, hosted a holiday open house that doubled as an inaugural event. Becky Bohrer AP Photo

National Politics

Dunleavy hosts holiday open house, inaugural event

The Associated Press

December 11, 2018 08:57 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

The traditional holiday open house at the Alaska governor's mansion doubled as an inaugural event for Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who took office just last week.

Dunleavy and first lady Rose Dunleavy greeted visitors Tuesday, along with Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Meyer's wife, Marty. Dunleavy said the house, which he had not yet stayed in, was beautiful.

Jeff Turner, a spokesman for Dunleavy, called it a "low-budget affair," that used a "small amount" of state and inaugural funds. He did not have a breakdown.

Guests, as is tradition with the open house, were welcome to grab cookies and listen to musical entertainment. Refreshments were offered to those waiting outside for their turn inside.

  Comments  