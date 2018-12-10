W.Va. task force OKs public employee insurance proposal

A task force has approved a recommendation from Gov. Jim Justice to use $100 million in state funding to stabilize a health insurance program for West Virginia public employees until long-term funding solutions can be found.
The Public Employees Insurance Agency task force made the approval Monday in Charleston. It now goes to the full Legislature.
A proposal that would have given employees in counties bordering other states greater flexibility for health care access was changed to in-network providers regardless of location at a 20 percent cost to employees.
The task force scheduled another meeting next month to discuss premiums, telemedicine, prescription drugs and PEIA program structural changes.
The task force was formed after a statewide teacher strike last winter. Teachers also were given a 5 percent pay increase.
