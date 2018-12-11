Some Democrats talking impeachment not ready to do it

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2018, file photo, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., talks to media during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee says he believes it would be an "impeachable offense" if it's proven that President Donald Trump directed illegal hush-money payments to women during the 2016 campaign. But Nadler, who’s expected to chair the panel in January, says it remains to be seen whether that crime alone would justify Congress launching impeachment proceedings. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo