New West Virginia justices take fact-finding tour

West Virginia's newest Supreme Court justices are spending their first few weeks in office on a fact-finding tour.
Court officials say Justices Evan Jenkins and Tim Armstead have been touring courts and court system-related institutions.
Their first stop last month was at Highland Hospital in Charleston, where they met with staff and toured the facility with the Supreme Court's Children and Juvenile Services director.
Officials say Jenkins visited a juvenile center in Julian and a juvenile diagnostic and intake center in Barboursville.
Armstead and Jenkins were appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to fill two seats on the state's highest court until last month's election. Armstead and Jenkins prevailed in the election and will complete the unexpired terms of two justices who retired amid a scandal over spending by the court.
