Riverton council defeats proposed alcohol use ordinance

The Riverton City Council has defeated a proposed ordinance barring "habitually intoxicated persons" from purchasing alcohol in city limits.
The Ranger reports the proposal that was defeated Tuesday would have made it unlawful to sell, give away or otherwise furnish alcoholic beverages to people declared habitually intoxicated under the terms of the ordinance.
It would have defined such a person as having been convicted of six or more criminal offenses in the past 180 days through the Riverton municipal court in which a judge determined the person was under the influence of alcohol to a degree that they were a danger to themselves or others when committing the crime.
Anyone who furnished alcohol to someone on the list would have been subject to a fine of up to $750.
Comments