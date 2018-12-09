Malloy to preside over final Bond Commission, OK millions

Outgoing Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will oversee the allotment of millions in state bond funds, likely for the last time.
The State Bond Commission, which the Democrat chairs, is holding a special meeting on Tuesday.
The list of projects on the agenda is both long and varied.
There's an allotment of $514,940 to pay for body cameras and storage devices for nine municipal police departments; $5.5 million to pay for improvements to the State Pier in New London; and $91.6 million for various transportation projects. The bulk of that funding — $78 million — is for interchange improvements along Interstate 84 in West Hartford.
Several arts organizations are poised to receive funding. For example, Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam is expected to receive $400,000 to repair flood damage from September.
Comments