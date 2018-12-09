DiNapoli heads to Poland for UN Climate Conference

New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is in Poland for the United Nations' latest conference on climate change.
The Democrat traveled to Katowice, Poland on Friday and plans to attend portions of the conference throughout the weekend. He is scheduled to speak as a panelist at an event Monday focused on how investors can spur action on climate change.
As the state's top financial official, DiNapoli oversees the state's massive pension fund investments, including a $10 billion sustainable investment program, which focuses on environmentally friendly companies and technologies.
DiNapoli says that while the U.S. may have pulled out of the Paris agreement to reduce carbon emissions, New York state remains committed to the climate deal and that smart investments not only help the planet but also protect the state's finances.
