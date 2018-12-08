Sitting judges among applicants for Court of Appeals bench

Four state judges from metro Las Vegas are among nine attorneys who have applied for appointment to fill a Nevada Court of Appeals vacancy.
The applicants list released Friday by the Commission on Judicial Selection includes Eighth Judicial District Court Judges Charles Hoskin, Vincent Ochoa and Jerry Wise and District Court Discovery Commissioner Bonnie A. Bulla.
The other applicants are Shawn M. Elicegui of Reno, John Hunt of Las Vegas, Clark G. Leslie Jr. of Menden, Tracie K. Lindeman of Carson City and Kevin Speed of Las Vegas.
The seven-member commission will nominate three finalists to Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak for appointment to the Court of Appeals.
The Court of Appeals vacancy was created by the Nov. 6 election of Chief Judge Abbi Silver's election to the Nevada Supreme Court.
