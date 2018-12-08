New Mexico Republican Party selects Pearce as next chairman

The New Mexico Republican Party's next chairman will be U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, who didn't run for re-election in order to make what proved to be an unsuccessful try for governor.
Current GOP Chairman Ryan Cangiolosi announced that the party's state central committee selected Pearce "by an overwhelming margin" while meeting Saturday in Albuquerque.
Businessman John Rockwell also sought the party's top leadership post.
Cangiolosi congratulated Pearce and said the party will be in capable hands and "positioned to succeed thanks to his extensive experience in management and New Mexico politics."
The state GOP had multiple losses in November, topped by Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham's win over Pearce in the race to succeed termed-out Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
The party chairman oversees staff, coordinates fundraising and helps identify political candidates.
Comments