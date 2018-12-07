Judge recuses himself in case of man who killed 5 as a teen

District Court Judge John Romero, left, listens to defense attorney Stephen Taylor, right, at the amenability hearing for Nehemiah Griego, center, who as a 15-year-old killed his parents and three young siblings, in Children's Court in Albuquerque, N.M. on Monday, December 3, 2018. The weeklong hearing for Griego is meant to determine whether he has been rehabilitated while in state custody and is prepared for release. The Albuquerque Journal via AP Greg Sorber