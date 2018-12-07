Angela Merkel named commencement speaker at Harvard

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2018 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives the applause after her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany. Merkel has been chosen to give Harvard University’s commencement speech May 30, 2019. Harvard officials announced the selection Friday, Dec. 7, calling Merkel “one of the world’s most influential leaders” since she was elected her country’s first female chancellor in 2005. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo