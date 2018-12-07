Torres Small kept money edge in US House race in final days

Federal documents show newly elected Democratic Congresswoman Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small continued to vastly outraise her GOP opponent in the final days of a closely watched U.S. House race in southern New Mexico.
New Federal Election Commission filings show Torres Small raised more than $875,000 from the last two weeks of October until the end of November. Meanwhile, Republican state lawmaker Yvette Herrell pulled in around $270,000 in the same time period.
Overall, Torres Small raised almost $4.4 million to flip a congressional district held by outgoing GOP Rep. Steve Pearce. Filings show Herrell took in $1.5 million.
Torres Small defeated Herrell after absentee ballots in Dona Ana County put her over the top. Herrell has refused to concede and her campaign is examining those absentee ballots.
Filings show Herrell had $196,151 cash on hand as of Nov. 26.
