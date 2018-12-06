Candidate: Errors ‘work to deprive’ her of House seat

The Democrat challenging the results of an Alaska House race argues that errors made by election officials in counting ballots "work to deprive" her of the seat.
Kathryn Dodge, through her attorney, filed an appeal with the Alaska Supreme Court, which seeks a resolution of the matter by Jan. 14, the day before the legislative session begins.
The filing says the "lawful winner" cannot be sworn in until the court makes its ruling.
A recount in the Fairbanks House race showed Dodge losing by one vote to Republican Bart LeBon. But mistakes resulted in a certified result that "does not represent the will of the qualified voters of House District 1," the filing states.
Errors made "work to deprive Ms. Dodge of her right to serve as State Representative for District 1," the filing alleges.
The race is seen as critical with control of the House still up in the air.
LeBon said Thursday the appeal opens the door for him to have his say on some ballots on which he thought the Division of Elections made errors.
Cori Mills, a spokeswoman for the Department of Law, said by email that the department has confidence in the division's decisions "throughout the labor-intensive process of certifying the House District 1 election."
She said the department is reviewing the appeal and waiting to see how the court wants to proceed.
Dodge's filing states election officials wrongly excluded two ballots, including one with ovals next to both candidates filled in but an "X'' through the oval next to LeBon's name that should have been counted for Dodge.
The filing also claims the Division of Elections incorrectly updated information for one voter's residence to a non-residential mailing address outside the district based on the voter's application for a check from the state's oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund. That voter was a resident of the district and his ballot should have been counted, according to the filing.
The appeal raises residency questions surrounding two other ballots it says election officials wrongly counted.
Dodge wants a special master appointed to hear evidence regarding voter qualifications for three of the ballots. She wants the court to set a briefing schedule for the parties to lay out their positions on the ballot with an "X."
LeBon said he has been moving forward. He said he has housing in Juneau, is preparing to attend new representative orientation and is "ready to serve."
"I've got to move forward. The timeline's too narrow," he said.
