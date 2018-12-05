Vermont man nominated for Cambodia ambassador

A Vermont man has been nominated to serve as the ambassador to Cambodia.
WCAX-TV reports W. Patrick Murphy, of Brattleboro, thanked the president and the secretary of state for the nomination during a meeting with the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee Tuesday morning.
Murphy is a longtime state department employee and a University of Vermont graduate.
He says he has spent most of his career on Southeast Asia and looks forward to future contributions to the area if he is confirmed.
The position comes with several challenges, including the refugee crisis in nearby Myanmar.
