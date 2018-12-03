Sports betting to begin at 2nd casino in Rhode Island

Sports betting is coming to a second Rhode Island casino.
Twin River Casino says sports betting will launch at its Tiverton location Monday afternoon. Tiverton is close to the state line with Massachusetts.
Twin River began offering sports betting at its Lincoln location last week. It was the first New England casino to accept bets on professional sports.
Rhode Island moved quickly to legalize sports betting after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law this year that made most sports gambling illegal.
Twin River Casino's two locations are the only places where bets will be accepted, for now, and bets must be placed in person. The state plans to explore ways to expand sports betting.
So far, seven states offer legal sports betting.
Comments