Ivey, Marshall dissatisfied with parole board plan

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall say a state parole board plan doesn't go far enough to address concerns about the number of inmates getting paroled early.
Ivey and Marshall on Thursday submitted a 10-page letter responding to the board's corrective action plan.
The governor and attorney general said there are "too many unanswered questions" about whether and how the board will make good on its promises.
They said early parole— where an inmate wins release before serving a designated amount of their sentence— should be an "extraordinary occurrence."
Ivey and Marshall in October asked the board to reform policies. The action came after victims' advocates and prosecutors expressed concern over who was being released from prison.
Ivey also issued a 75-day moratorium on early paroles.
