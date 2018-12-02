English couple thanks NYC police for finding lost ring

The once anonymous English couple who lost an engagement ring down a Times Square utility grate is thanking the New York Police Department for finding it.
John Drennan and Daniella Anthony tweeted on Sunday how happy they were that officers found the ring, which they thought had been lost forever.
The NYPD had been looking for them since Saturday, after getting the ring out of the grate. He proposed to her in Central Park and she says it slipped off her finger and fell into the grate late Friday night.
They asked for help, but police were initially unsuccessful at getting the ring out and the couple left for England without leaving their names or contact information.
The NYPD tracked them down by putting the word out on social media.
