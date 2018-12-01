Town manager in Rhode Island fired, fire officials resign

Newly elected leaders of a Rhode Island community have fired the town manager and accepted the resignations of two fire officials.
The East Greenwich Town Council on Saturday voted unanimously to dismiss Town Manager Gayle Corrigan "without cause," agreeing to provide a six-month, $80,000 severance payment and six months of medical and dental insurance coverage.
The vote prompted cheers from the more than 100 residents who turned out for the special Saturday session.
Council President Mark Schwager says the new council wanted to "bring in someone we feel we can work with." The council has appointed Department of Public Works Director Joseph Duarte as acting town manager.
Acting Fire Chief Kevin Robinson and acting Deputy Fire Chief Peter Henrickson, both hired by the prior town council, also resigned.
