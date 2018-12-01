Capitol Watch: Legislative pay hike, Trump pardon loophole

In New York state government news, legislators will soon learn whether they will get their first raise in two decades.
A commission created to study a possible pay increase for the Senate and Assembly is due to make its decision by Dec. 10. Lawmakers now make $79,500. Many argue the pay hasn't kept up with the cost of living and doesn't reflect work they do outside the six-month legislative session.
Meanwhile, Attorney General-elect Letitia James is urging lawmakers to close a loophole in state law that could hurt the state's ability to bring charges against anyone pardoned by the president. While presidential pardons don't cover state crimes, the way the law is written could allow defendants pardoned for federal crimes to argue they can't face similar state charges.
Comments