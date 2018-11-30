In this Nov. 28, 2018, photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to speak to media at Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, to announce her nomination by House Democrats to lead them in the new Congress. President Donald Trump and Pelosi haven’t talked in days, not since he called to congratulate her on Democrats’ election night when. But they don’t really need to. The two go way back, from before he was president or she was speaker. Not quite friends, nor enemies, theirs is now perhaps the most important relationship in Washington.
In this Nov. 28, 2018, photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to speak to media at Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, to announce her nomination by House Democrats to lead them in the new Congress. President Donald Trump and Pelosi haven’t talked in days, not since he called to congratulate her on Democrats’ election night when. But they don’t really need to. The two go way back, from before he was president or she was speaker. Not quite friends, nor enemies, theirs is now perhaps the most important relationship in Washington. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo
National Politics

Washington’s new power standoff _ Trump, Pelosi

By LISA MASCARO, JONATHAN LEMIRE and CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

November 30, 2018 01:28 AM

WASHINGTON

They haven't spoken in days, not since President Donald Trump called to congratulate Nancy Pelosi on Democrats' election night win.

But they don't really need to. Trump and Pelosi go way back, from the time she first showed up at Trump Tower fundraising for the Democrats long before he would become president or she the House speaker. Two big-name heirs to big-city honchos — Trump and Pelosi each had fathers who were political power players in their hometowns.

Not quite friends, nor enemies, theirs is now perhaps the most important relationship in Washington. If anything is to come of the new era of divided government, with a Republican president and Democratic control of the House, it will happen in the deal-making space between two of the country's most polarizing politicians.

