Tenney formally concedes in upstate NY House race

Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has formally conceded to Democrat Anthony Brindisi in an upstate New York congressional race that settled by absentee ballots three weeks after election day.
In an email sent Wednesday evening, Tenney wrote that serving her single term in the House was a "tremendous honor" and vowed to work with Brindisi to ensure a smooth transition.
Brindisi, a state lawmaker, campaigned on calls for civility and bipartisanship. Tenney's staunch support for President Donald Trump proved insufficient, even though the district strongly backed Trump in 2016.
The Associated Press called the race for Brindisi on Wednesday. Election officials in Oneida County have not yet reported results from 1,900 absentee ballots, but even if Tenney wins them all she won't be able to overcome Brindisi's nearly 4,000 vote lead.
