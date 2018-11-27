Correction: Greitens’ Donors-IRS Complaint story

In a story Nov. 26 about an IRS complaint filed against Freedom Frontier, The Associated Press reported erroneously that as a nonprofit, the group is required to disclose its donors. It is not required to disclose its donors.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Group that gave to pro-Greitens PAC faces IRS complaint
A government watchdog group has filed an IRS complaint against a group that donated millions of dollars to a PAC that helped Eric Greitens' bid for Missouri governor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A government watchdog group has filed an IRS complaint against a group that donated millions of dollars to a PAC that helped Eric Greitens' Missouri gubernatorial campaign.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed the complaint last week against Freedom Frontier. The group alleges the nonprofit violated its tax-exempt status by contributing more than half of its total spending to political organizations.
An Associated Press request for comment to Freedom Frontier was not immediately returned Monday.
IRS filings show the nonprofit spent about $5.9 million in 2016. It gave close to $4.4 million to LG PAC, which ran attack ads against Greitens' opponents in the 2016 primary. As a nonprofit, it is not required to disclose its donors.
Greitens won election but resigned amid personal and political scandal in June.
Comments