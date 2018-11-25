Burlington Police has new emergency response vehicle

The police department in Vermont's largest city has a new vehicle that officers can rely on when responding to emergencies.
WCAX-TV reports the Burlington Police Department's Emergency Response Vehicle is custom-designed and one of the only vehicles of its kind used by local police in Vermont.
The vehicle is used almost daily.
Earlier this month officers used thermal imaging equipment and a fiber optic scope in the vehicle to find a wanted man who had barricaded himself in an attic. The vehicle enabled officers to negotiate the suspect's surrender.
Burlington Police Sgt. Justin Couture says the vehicle "gives us a ton of less lethal and other options to slow things down."
The vehicle contains items that include shields, rope, power tools and small remote control robots with cameras.
