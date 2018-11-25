FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner speaks at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in Manchester, N.H. The Legislature will vote on Dec. 5, 2018, whether Gardner or Colin Van Ostern will be secretary of state for the next two years. Gardner has held the office for 42 years.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner speaks at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in Manchester, N.H. The Legislature will vote on Dec. 5, 2018, whether Gardner or Colin Van Ostern will be secretary of state for the next two years. Gardner has held the office for 42 years. Holly Ramer, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner speaks at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in Manchester, N.H. The Legislature will vote on Dec. 5, 2018, whether Gardner or Colin Van Ostern will be secretary of state for the next two years. Gardner has held the office for 42 years. Holly Ramer, File AP Photo

National Politics

Post midterms, spotlight shifts to secretary of state race

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

November 25, 2018 11:00 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

The midterm elections are over, but there's still a key contest coming up in New Hampshire.

The Legislature will vote Dec. 5 on who will be secretary of state for the next two years. Lawmakers will choose between Bill Gardner, who has held the office for 42 years, and Colin Van Ostern, a fellow Democrat whose platform includes modernizing the office, holding it accountable and resisting what he views as attempts at voter suppression.

Long revered for protecting New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, Gardner has faced harsh criticism from Democrats for supporting Republican legislation to tighten voter registration rules and for serving on President Donald Trump's now defunct commission on election fraud.

New Hampshire, Maine and Tennessee are the only states where the Legislature elects the secretary of state.

  Comments  